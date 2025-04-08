How to grow mint indoors: A beginner's guide
If you want to enjoy fresh herbs all year round, growing mint indoors is a practical solution.
Mint is a hardy plant and takes hardly any care, which makes it perfect for indoor gardening.
Given the right conditions and a few easy steps, you can grow mint on your windowsill or kitchen counter.
Here are some tips to help you grow mint indoors without being a gardening expert.
Container selection
Choosing the right container
Choosing the right container is key to growing mint indoors.
Choose a pot with drainage holes so that the plant doesn't get waterlogged, which can damage the roots.
A container with a diameter of not less than six inches gives the roots enough space to grow.
You can also go with clay or ceramic pots as they ensure good aeration and moisture retention.
Light requirements
Providing adequate light
Mint thrives in bright, indirect sunlight.
Place your plant near a window that gets a few hours of light every day.
If natural light is limited, consider using fluorescent or LED grow lights to supplement your plant's lighting needs.
Make sure the plant gets around six hours of light daily for optimal growth.
Watering tips
Watering and humidity needs
Mint loves consistently moist soil but not wet.
Water the plant when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch.
Always use room temperature water to avoid shocking the roots.
Keeping humidity levels around 40% to 50% keeps the leaves healthy; misting occasionally can help get that.
Pruning techniques
Regular pruning practices
Regular pruning ensures bushy growth and prevents mint plant from getting leggy.
Every few weeks, trim back the stems by pinching off the leaves just above the leaf nodes. This will be the spot where new shoots will grow.
Doing this not only promotes fuller foliage but also guarantees a constant supply of fresh leaves for culinary purposes, adding home-grown freshness to your cooking.