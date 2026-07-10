Grow healthy pea shoots indoors with these 5 tricks
What's the story
Growing pea shoots indoors is a rewarding and simple way to add fresh greens to your meals. These nutrient-rich shoots are packed with vitamins and minerals, making them an excellent addition to salads, sandwiches, and smoothies. With just a few supplies and some basic knowledge, you can enjoy homegrown pea shoots year-round. Here's how you can grow them indoors successfully.
Tip 1
Choosing the right container
Selecting the right container is essential for growing pea shoots indoors. Use shallow trays or pots that are at least two inches deep to allow the roots to develop properly. Ensure that your container has drainage holes to prevent waterlogging, which can damage the roots. A tray with a lid can help maintain humidity levels, promoting faster germination.
Tip 2
Selecting quality seeds
Choosing high-quality seeds is key to successful growth. Look for organic, non-GMO pea seeds specifically labeled for sprouting or microgreens. These seeds are usually untreated and safe for consumption. Before planting, rinse the seeds thoroughly under running water to remove any dust or debris.
Tip 3
Preparing soil mix
A well-draining soil mix is essential for healthy pea shoot growth. Combine equal parts potting soil, coconut coir, and perlite or vermiculite to create an ideal mix that retains moisture without becoming soggy. Fill your container with this mixture, leaving about half an inch of space at the top.
Tip 4
Watering techniques
Proper watering is key to growing pea shoots indoors. Water the soil evenly until it's moist but not waterlogged. Use a spray bottle or fine mist nozzle on your watering can to avoid disturbing the soil too much while watering. Check moisture levels daily; water again when the top layer feels dry to touch.
Tip 5
Providing adequate light
Pea shoots need plenty of light to grow well indoors. Place them near a south-facing window where they can get at least six hours of indirect sunlight every day. If natural light is insufficient, you can also use fluorescent or LED grow lights placed about 12 inches above the plants for 12 hours a day.