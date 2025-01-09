Growing sweet potatoes in indoor containers
Growing sweet potatoes indoors in containers is a fun and fulfilling project for anyone interested in growing their own healthy veggies.
This process requires choosing the right container, providing plenty of sunlight, and keeping the soil conditions optimal.
Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins and super versatile in the kitchen, so it's no wonder they're a favorite for home gardeners.
Container selection
Choosing the right container
Choosing the right container is crucial for successfully growing sweet potatoes indoors.
Opt for a large, deep pot with at least twelve inches of depth. Sweet potatoes need plenty of room to grow their tuberous roots.
Make sure the container has plenty of drainage holes. You want to avoid waterlogging, which can cause root rot.
Soil preparation
Preparing the soil mix
Sweet potatoes prefer well-draining, fertile soil with a slightly acidic pH (5.5-6.5).
A combination of garden soil, organic compost, and a light material such as perlite or vermiculite will provide the perfect medium for growth.
Incorporating a slow-release fertilizer at this point will ensure essential nutrients are available throughout the growing season.
Planting process
Planting sweet potato slips
With your container and soil ready, you can now plant sweet potato slips.
Slips are nothing but shoots grown from mature sweet potatoes.
You can either purchase slips from a garden center or create your own by partially submerging one-third of a sweet potato in water until it sprouts shoots.
Plant the slips approximately three inches deep into the soil, ensuring a spacing of about 12 inches between each slip.
Maintenance tips
Caring for your sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes need regular watering to thrive, but avoid overwatering.
Water your plants when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch.
Place your container in a location that gets at least six hours of sunlight a day for best growth.
Monitor for pests like aphids, and treat them immediately with insecticidal soap if needed.
Harvest time
Harvesting your crop
Sweet potatoes are harvested four to five months after planting, once the leaves begin to yellow.
To check for tubers, carefully dig with your hands or a small trowel around the base of the plant.
After harvesting, cure the sweet potatoes in a warm (approximately 85 degrees Fahrenheit) and humid location for 10 days.
This process increases their sweetness. Don't eat them right away!