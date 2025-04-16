What's the story

Sweet shrub, with its fragrant blooms and attractive foliage, can make a delightful indoor plant.

Growing this plant indoors isn't a tough task but you need to be aware of its specific needs to keep it healthy.

From light to water and soil, if you get the right conditions, you can enjoy the beauty of sweet shrub throughout the year.

Here are some essential tips to help you grow sweet shrub successfully indoors.