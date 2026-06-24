Add a tropical twist to your salads by adding fresh guava slices

5 tasty ways to add guava to your diet

By Vinita Jain 03:37 pm Jun 24, 202603:37 pm

What's the story

Guava is a tropical fruit that is loved for its sweet and tangy flavor. It is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it an amazing addition to your diet. From smoothies to desserts, guava can be used in several recipes to add a unique twist. Here are five creative ways to enjoy guava, each offering a different taste experience.