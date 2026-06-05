5 awesome dishes using guava 

Guava, a tropical fruit with a unique flavor, is used in several African cuisines. Its sweet and tangy taste makes it an ideal ingredient for a variety of dishes. From savory to sweet, guava is an integral part of many traditional recipes across the continent. Here, we take a look at five delightful African dishes that highlight the versatility of guava.

Dish 1 Guava and plantain stew This West African dish combines ripe plantains with fresh guava to create a hearty stew. The natural sweetness of the plantains complements the tartness of the guava, making for a balanced flavor profile. Usually served with rice or flatbread, this stew is both filling and nutritious. It is often seasoned with spices like ginger, garlic, and guava to enhance its taste.

Dish 2 Spicy guava sauce Popular in East Africa, this spicy sauce uses ripe guavas blended with chili peppers and vinegar. The sauce is used as a condiment for grilled vegetables or tofu. The heat from the chili peppers balances the sweetness of the guavas, making it an exciting addition to any meal. It can also be used as a marinade for tofu.

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Dish 3 Guava sorbet delight A refreshing dessert, guava sorbet is made by blending pureed guavas with sugar, lemon juice, and freezing the mixture until it reaches a smooth consistency. This simple yet delicious treat is perfect for hot days when you want something cool and sweet without being too heavy. The natural flavors of the fruit shine through in every bite.

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Dish 4 Guava rice pilaf This aromatic dish combines basmati rice with diced guavas, nuts, and spices like cumin and coriander. The result is a fragrant pilaf that pairs well with curries, or can be enjoyed on its own as a light meal option. The addition of guavas adds an unexpected twist to traditional rice pilaf recipes.