Guava leaves are loaded with antioxidants

How guava leaves can help manage diabetes

By Simran Jeet 01:17 pm Jun 26, 202601:17 pm

What's the story

Guava leaves have been used in traditional medicine for centuries, particularly for managing diabetes. The leaves are rich in antioxidants and other compounds that may help regulate blood sugar levels. While research is still ongoing, some studies suggest that guava leaf extracts could be beneficial for those dealing with diabetes. Here is a look at how guava leaves can help with blood sugar control and their potential health benefits.