Gundruk: A traditional fermented food from Nepal
What's the story
Gundruk, a traditional fermented leafy green vegetable, is a staple in Nepali cuisine. This unique preservation technique not only extends the shelf life of vegetables but also enhances their flavor profile. In Nepal, gundruk is often used in various dishes and snacks, providing a distinct taste that reflects the country's rich culinary heritage. Here are five popular Nepali vegetable snacks that showcase the versatility of gundruk.
Dish 1
Gundruk ko jhol
Gundruk ko jhol is a comforting soup made with fermented gundruk leaves, spices, and sometimes potatoes or radishes.
This dish is especially popular during the colder months, as it provides warmth and nourishment.
The tangy flavor of gundruk pairs well with the spices used in this soup, making it a favorite among locals.
It can be served as an appetizer or as part of a main meal.
Dish 2
Gundruk achar
Gundruk achar is a spicy pickle made from fermented gundruk mixed with mustard oil, green chilies, and other spices.
This condiment adds a zesty kick to any meal and can be enjoyed with rice or flatbreads.
The fermentation process gives it a unique tangy taste that complements the spiciness of the other ingredients.
Dish 3
Gundruk bhaji
Gundruk bhaji is a simple stir-fry dish where gundruk is cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric and cumin.
This quick-to-make snack retains the nutritional value of gundruk, while adding layers of flavor through the cooking process.
It can be relished as an accompaniment to rice, or eaten alone as a light snack.
Dish 4
Gundruk ko saag
Gundruk ko saag is prepared by sauteing fermented gundruk with garlic, ginger, and green chilies until tender.
This dish highlights the earthy flavors of gundruk while adding aromatic elements from garlic and ginger.
It's usually served alongside plain rice or roti for a wholesome meal experience.
Dish 5
Gundruk salad
A refreshing take on traditional salads, gundruk salad includes fresh vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes, tossed together with fermented gundruk leaves.
These are seasoned lightly with lemon juice, salt, pepper, and other herbs, if desired.
This vibrant mix serves not only as a nutritious option but also an exciting twist on regular salad offerings available across various eateries around Nepal today.