Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026: 5 classic Punjabi dishes to prepare
What's the story
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The occasion is marked by prayers, hymns, and community gatherings. Food also plays an important role in the celebrations, with traditional Punjabi dishes prepared and shared with loved ones. Here are five classic recipes to try this Gurpurab.
Dish 1
Kali dal
Kali dal, or split black urad dal, is a staple dish in Sikh community kitchens.
The lentils are soaked overnight and then cooked with aromatic whole spices for a creamy taste.
This dish embodies the spirit of sharing and communal harmony, making it an integral part of Gurpurab celebrations.
It is served to everyone at langars, regardless of their social status or background.
Dish 2
Kada prasad
This is a sacred sweet offering, made with equal parts of whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar.
Prepared with devotion, it is distributed among the Sikh congregation during prayers.
This humble dish symbolizes respect and humility and is offered in small quantities to every visitor at the gurdwara, irrespective of their status.
It beautifully captures the essence of equality that Guru Nanak preached.
Dish 3
Meethe chawal
Meethe chawal, a popular rice dish for Gurpurab, is made with fragrant basmati rice, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits.
Sometimes saffron is also added to this delectable dish.
Meethe chawal perfectly symbolizes the essence of celebration and gratitude on this special day.
Dish 4
Khichdi
Khichdi, a flavorful dish that takes center stage in Gurpurab celebrations, is a hearty tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
To prepare it, chana dal is soaked for four to five hours with rice and then cooked with spices in ghee.
Vegetables like peas and carrots can also be added for extra flavor.
This slow-cooked dish blends the lentils and rice into a wholesome meal that embodies the spirit of unity celebrated on this day.
Dish 5
Sarson da saag te makki di roti
Saron da saag te makki di roti is a popular Punjabi dish prepared on Gurpurab.
The hearty combination is made by cooking mustard greens or sarson with ginger, garlic, green chilies, and other leafy green vegetables.
Once cooked, corn flour is added to thicken the consistency of the saag.
It is often served with hot makki ki roti and dollops of ghee, a delicious way to celebrate this auspicious occasion!