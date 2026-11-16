Simple ways to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti at home
What's the story
Guru Nanak Jayanti is an important occasion that celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. While many people visit gurudwaras to mark the day, there are several meaningful ways to celebrate at home. From spending time with family to helping others, here are five simple ways to observe Gurpurab.
#1
Begin the day with prayers and Gurbani
Start the morning by offering prayers and listening to Gurbani with your family.
You can play devotional hymns or read passages from the Guru Granth Sahib. Set aside a quiet space at home for this purpose.
Spending time in prayer can help create a peaceful atmosphere for the occasion.
#2
Prepare kada prasad at home
Make the occasion special by preparing kada prasad, a traditional sweet offering served at gurdwaras.
Made with whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and water, this simple recipe requires just a few ingredients.
Prepare it fresh at home and share it with your family as part of your Gurpurab celebrations.
#3
Organize a family storytelling session
Spend some time sharing stories about Guru Nanak Dev Ji's life, travels, and teachings.
Choose simple stories that children can understand and discuss the values they highlight.
You can also encourage children to ask questions or share what they have learned.
This makes the occasion a meaningful family learning experience.
#4
Practise seva by helping others
Seva, or selfless service, is an important part of Sikh tradition. Mark the occasion by helping someone in need.
You could donate clothes, distribute essential supplies, assist an elderly neighbour, or support a local charitable organisation.
Involving the entire family in such activities can make the celebration more meaningful.
#5
Organize a mini community langar service
Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti by organising a small langar service in your neighbourhood.
Prepare simple meals with your family and distribute them to people in need.
You can also invite neighbours to participate in the initiative.
This activity encourages sharing, equality, and community bonding while reflecting the spirit of seva.