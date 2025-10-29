Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: 5 must-try langar recipes

Langar, the community meal served at gurdwaras, reflects the Sikh principles of equality and selfless service. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, preparing and sharing these simple yet soulful dishes is a beautiful way to honor his teachings. Here are five traditional langar recipes you can try at home to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

#1 Kada prasad A sacred offering made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, kada prasad is served warm at the end of prayers. Prepared with equal proportions of these three ingredients, it has a rich aroma and comforting taste that symbolize divine blessings and gratitude. This humble dish represents equality, as everyone receives it in the same way, regardless of status or background.

#2 Kaali dal A staple in every langar, kaali dal is slow-cooked to perfection using black lentils, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Its wholesome, earthy flavor reflects the simplicity and nourishment of community cooking. Served with rice or roti, this dish embodies the spirit of togetherness and shared meals.

#3 Mixed vegetable curry This comforting dish combines seasonal vegetables simmered in a light tomato-based gravy. It's both flavorful and nutritious, reflecting the langar's focus on balanced, vegetarian meals. The sabzi showcases how simple ingredients can create hearty food that nourishes both body and soul when made with devotion.

#4 Roti Freshly made rotis are a heartwarming staple of every langar meal. Soft, round, and cooked on a hot griddle, they're prepared in large batches by devoted sevadars using traditional methods. Each roti, often brushed with a hint of ghee, carries the essence of warmth, sharing, and the spirit of community, a beautiful symbol of unity in service.