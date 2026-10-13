Try these fuss-free hairstyles for sticky summer days
What's the story
Indian summers are synonymous with humidity, which can make hair care a tad difficult. The sticky weather can make hair limp and frizzy, making it difficult to manage. However, there are a few simple hairstyles that can keep you looking chic while keeping your hair comfortable. Here are five easy hairstyles that are perfect for humid weather, keeping you cool and stylish all day long.
Tip 1
Messy bun with braids
A messy bun with braids is an ideal pick for humid days.
The style keeps hair off the neck while giving a touch of elegance with the braided detail.
To achieve this look, simply gather your hair into a high bun and braid a few sections before securing them around the base of the bun.
This not only keeps you cool but also adds texture to your hair.
Tip 2
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot is a perfect combination of practicality and style.
Just pull the top half of your hair into a small ponytail and twist it into a knot at the crown of your head. Secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This hairstyle keeps your hair out of your face while letting you show off your natural waves or curls.
Tip 3
Sleek ponytail with side part
A sleek ponytail with a side part is a classic look that works well in humid conditions.
Use a comb to create a deep side part, and smooth your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Use gel or serum to tame any flyaways and keep everything in place without adding extra volume.
Tip 4
Loose top braid
Loose top braids are perfect for keeping hair off the shoulders on hot days.
Start by parting your hair down the middle or slightly off-center, then braid each side loosely from just above ear level down toward the ends.
Secure with clear elastics, if needed; this way, you get both style and comfort without much effort!
Tip 5
Twisted low bun
The twisted low bun is an elegant, yet easy-to-do hairstyle ideal when humidity hits hard.
Start by parting dampened strands evenly across both sides before twisting each section separately toward the back, where they meet.
Secure them together using bobby pins, forming a neat, low-set bun.
This keeps everything under control, even when temperatures soar high outside!