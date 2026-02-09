Humid outside? These hairstyles are perfect 

The Indian summer is notorious for its humidity, which can wreak havoc on your hair. The heat and moisture in the air can make your hair frizzy, limp, and hard to manage. But with the right hairstyles, you can keep your hair looking fabulous without much effort. Here are five easy hairstyles that are perfect for humid Indian summers.

#1 Braided crown for elegance A braided crown is an elegant yet practical hairstyle for humid weather. It keeps hair off your face and neck while looking sophisticated. To achieve this look, simply braid sections of hair from each side of your head and pin them at the top or back. This style not only looks good but also keeps your hair in place all day long.

#2 Messy bun for casual comfort The messy bun is a go-to hairstyle for those lazy summer days when you want to stay cool but still look put together. Just gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with bobby pins or an elastic band. This effortless style keeps your neck cool while giving you a relaxed yet chic appearance.

#3 Half-up ponytail for versatility The half-up ponytail is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down but still tame frizz from humidity. Just take the top section of your hair, pull it back into a ponytail, and secure with an elastic band or clip. This versatile hairstyle works well with both straight and wavy hair types.

#4 Sleek low ponytail for simplicity A sleek low ponytail is ideal if you want a simple yet polished look in humid conditions. Just brush all your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band. For added shine and control frizz, apply anti-frizz serum before styling.