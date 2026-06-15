Hair clips can be game changers

Hair clips 101: 5 simple tips for flawless styling

By Simran Jeet 10:49 am Jun 15, 202610:49 am

What's the story

Hair clips are a versatile tool that can be used to style and manage hair of all types. Be it fine, thick, curly, or straight hair, the right clip can make a world of difference in how you look. Knowing how to use hair clips effectively can help you create different hairstyles for different occasions. Here are some practical tips on using hair clips for various hair types.