Ditch hairbands! This accessory is taking over

Hair cuffs are the latest trend in hair accessories, giving you a stylish and easy way to upgrade your look. These metallic or jeweled bands can be added to braids, ponytails, and even loose hair for a chic touch. Unlike other accessories, hair cuffs are versatile and can be worn for any occasion. Here's how to use hair cuffs to add style and flair to your hair.

Tip 1 Choosing the right cuff size Choosing the right size for your hair cuff is important for it to look good. Small cuffs are perfect for delicate braids or thin ponytails, while larger ones make a statement with thicker hairstyles. Make sure the cuff is not too tight, as that can damage your hair. A well-fitted cuff enhances your hairstyle without overpowering it.

Tip 2 Mixing metals for a modern look Mixing different metal finishes can give you a modern and edgy look. Pair gold with silver or rose gold for an interesting contrast that adds depth to your hairstyle. This technique works beautifully with textured hairstyles, like waves or curls, giving you an effortless, yet stylish, appearance.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Adding cuffs to braids and twists Incorporating hair cuffs into braids and twists is a great way to elevate these classic styles. Place them evenly along the length of your braid or twist for an eye-catching detail that draws attention without being too loud. This works especially well with multiple small cuffs spaced out along the braid.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Using cuffs as focal points Use hair cuffs as focal points by placing them strategically in your hairstyle. For example, adding one or two large cuffs at the base of a ponytail can draw attention there, while smaller ones scattered throughout add subtle interest. This technique allows you to use cuffs creatively as part of your overall look, rather than just an accessory.