Hair layering: 5 styles for a fresh new look
What's the story
Hair layering is a classic technique that can transform your look by adding volume and movement. Unlike blunt cuts, which can make hair look flat, layering gives you a dynamic shape that frames the face and enhances natural texture. With the right approach, anyone can master hair layering. Here are five timeless techniques that can help you achieve the perfect layered look, without compromising on style or health.
Tip 1
The classic long layers
Classic long layers are ideal for those who want to keep their length but add some dimension.
This technique involves cutting layers throughout the hair to create a subtle, yet noticeable, change in shape.
It works best on medium to long hair and is perfect for adding volume without losing length.
Tip 2
Face-framing layers
Face-framing layers are strategically placed around the face to accentuate facial features.
These layers start from the chin or cheekbone, and blend seamlessly with the rest of the hair.
They add softness and movement, making them an excellent choice for those looking to refresh their look without a drastic change.
Tip 3
Textured layers with thinning shears
Textured layers are created using thinning shears, which remove bulk from thick or heavy hair.
This technique adds lightness and movement without changing the overall length significantly.
It is particularly useful for those with thick or wavy hair who want more manageability and style versatility.
Tip 4
Choppy layers for volume boost
Choppy layers are all about creating an edgy, voluminous look by using point-cutting techniques.
The ends of the hair are cut at different lengths, giving an illusion of fullness and lift at the roots.
This style is ideal for fine or limp hair types looking for added body.
Tip 5
Subtle internal layering
Internal layering is a subtle technique where layers are cut within the bulk of the hair rather than on the surface.
This method adds movement and reduces weight without altering the outer appearance drastically.
It is perfect for those who want a low-maintenance style that still offers some dimension when styled.