Bored of your usual hair part? Try these 4 styles
What's the story
The way you part your hair can make a world of difference to your overall look. It can highlight your features, add volume, or even make you look younger. Knowing the art of hair parting can take your styling game a notch higher. Whether you want to go for a classic look or something trendy, knowing the basics of hair parting is important.
Tip 1
Center part for symmetry
A center part is all about symmetry and balance. It works well with most face shapes, particularly oval and round faces.
By parting your hair down the middle, you can create an even look that highlights your facial features equally on both sides.
This style works best with straight or slightly wavy hair, as it keeps the focus on the part itself.
Tip 2
Side part for volume
A side part is a great way to add volume and lift to your hair.
By parting your hair on one side, you can create more body at the roots, which is perfect for thin or flat hair types.
This style also adds an element of drama and sophistication, making it ideal for formal occasions or when you want to make a statement.
Tip 3
Deep side part for drama
A deep side part adds an element of drama and flair to any hairstyle.
By shifting the part significantly to one side, you create an asymmetrical look that draws attention and adds interest.
This style is particularly flattering for long hair with layers or curls, as it enhances texture and movement.
Tip 4
Zigzag part for fun texture
A zigzag part adds fun texture and dimension to your hairstyle without much effort.
Simply use a comb to create a zigzag pattern from the front to the back of your head instead of a straight line.
This playful style works well with casual looks, and it can be used with any hair type, making it versatile yet unique.