Try these simple hair parting styles for a fresh look
What's the story
Hair parting is a simple yet effective way to change your look instantly. The right part can frame your face beautifully and highlight your features. From classic to modern, there are various parting styles that can suit different occasions and personal styles. Whether you prefer a side part or a middle one, knowing the timeless techniques can help you achieve the desired look effortlessly.
#1
The classic middle part
The classic middle part has been a favorite for decades. It gives an even balance to the face and works well with straight or wavy hair.
To get this look, simply divide your hair down the center using a comb or your fingers.
This style is perfect for those who love symmetry and want a clean, polished appearance.
#2
The side part for elegance
A side part adds an element of sophistication and depth to your hairstyle.
Ideal for both casual and formal occasions, this technique involves parting your hair slightly off-center to one side.
It works wonders with both short and long hair, giving volume on top while framing the face gracefully.
The side part is especially flattering for those with round or square face shapes, as it softens angles and adds a touch of elegance.
#3
Deep side part for drama
For those who want to add a little drama to their look, a deep side part is the way to go.
This bold style involves a more pronounced shift of the hair toward one side, creating an eye-catching asymmetry.
Perfect for special occasions, or when you want to make a statement, the deep side part adds instant flair and sophistication.
#4
Zigzag parting for creativity
Zigzag parting is an innovative way to add creativity to your hairstyle without going overboard.
By creating a zigzag pattern with a comb, you can add texture and interest to your look.
This technique is great for those who like experimenting with different styles and want something unique, but not too overwhelming.
#5
Off-center parting technique
Off-center parting gives you the best of both worlds by combining elements of both middle and side parts.
By placing your part slightly off-center, you get the benefits of added volume on top, while still maintaining some symmetry on either side of your face.
This versatile style works well with all hair types, making it an easy option for anyone looking to switch things up without committing fully one way or another.