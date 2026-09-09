How to style your hair with bobby pins
What's the story
Bobby pins are a staple in every hairstylist's kit, but they can do so much more than just hold hair in place. These humble tools can be used to create a variety of elegant hairstyles that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you are going for a sleek, polished look or something more relaxed and bohemian, bobby pins have got you covered. Here are five stylish hairstyles using bobby pins.
#1
Sleek low bun with bobby pins
A sleek low bun is perfect for formal events or professional settings.
Start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail and wrap it around its base to form a bun.
Secure the bun with bobby pins by inserting them from different angles to ensure stability.
This style is both chic and easy to achieve with minimal tools.
#2
Half-up twist using bobby pins
The half-up twist is a great way to keep hair out of your face while still showing off those beautiful locks.
Take two sections of hair from either side of your head and twist them toward the back.
Secure the twists together with bobby pins, crossing them over each other for extra hold.
This hairstyle adds an elegant touch without too much effort.
#3
Messy top knot made easy
A messy top knot is ideal for casual outings or when you want an effortless look.
Pull all your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head and twist it loosely around its base to form a bun.
Use bobby pins to secure stray strands, and keep everything in place without making it look too neat.
#4
Side-swept waves secured with bobby pins
For those who love soft waves but want them to stay put all day long, try this side-swept style secured by bobby pins instead of traditional clips or elastics.
Create loose waves using a curling iron or rollers, then sweep one side over toward the opposite shoulder.
Pin down sections underneath with small-sized bobby pins, making sure they blend seamlessly within the wave pattern itself.
#5
Braided crown held firmly
A braided crown gives off an air of royalty and sophistication, perfect for weddings, parties, and similar events.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and creating two braids on either side.
Cross them over the top of your head and pin them in place with regular-sized bobby pins.
This ensures the intricate design stays intact throughout the event, without any fussing required later on.