Looking for a quick hairstyle? Try these pretty side twists
What's the story
Side twists are an elegant way to style your hair for any occasion. Be it a formal event or a casual outing, side twists can add a touch of sophistication to your look. They are easy to do and require minimal tools, making them perfect for anyone looking for a quick yet stylish hairstyle. Here are some tips and tricks to master the art of side twists.
Tip 1
Choosing the right section of hair
Selecting the right section of hair is key to getting a balanced side twist.
Start by taking a small section from the front of your head, near the forehead.
This will ensure that the twist sits well and complements your facial features.
Make sure that the section is neither too big nor too small, as this will affect the overall appearance of the twist.
Tip 2
Twisting technique for beginners
For beginners, it is important to get the basic twisting technique right.
Start by dividing your selected section into two equal parts.
Cross one part over the other, adding more hair from each side as you go along.
This way, you will create a rope-like twist that stays intact throughout the day.
Tip 3
Securing your twist properly
Once you have achieved your desired look with the side twist, it is time to secure it properly so it stays in place all day long.
Use bobby pins or small hair ties that match your hair color for a discreet finish.
Make sure all parts of the twist are securely pinned or tied without pulling too tightly on your scalp.
Tip 4
Adding accessories for flair
To elevate your side twist even further, consider adding accessories like decorative pins or clips.
These can add an extra layer of elegance without overpowering the simplicity of the style itself.
Choose accessories that complement both your outfit and personal style preferences for best results.