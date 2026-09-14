Hair threading: 5 heat-free ways to style curls
What's the story
African hair threading is an age-old practice that has been passed down generations. It is a technique that uses thread to stretch and define natural curls without heat or chemicals. Not only is it economical, but it also keeps your hair healthy, strong, and vibrant. Here are five African hair threading techniques that can help you achieve beautiful, defined curls without damaging your hair.
#1
The traditional method
The traditional method involves wrapping sections of damp hair with thread from root to tip.
This technique ensures the curls are well-defined once the threads are removed.
It is important to use a good-quality thread that does not snag or break the hair.
This method is ideal for those looking for a simple, yet effective, way to style their natural curls.
#2
The zigzag technique
The zigzag technique adds a little flair by wrapping the thread in a zigzag pattern around each section of hair.
This creates a unique wave-like curl that adds volume and texture.
The zigzag pattern also helps in distributing the tension evenly across the strands, resulting in uniform curls once the threads are taken out.
#3
The spiral twist method
The spiral twist method involves twisting small sections of damp hair before wrapping them with thread.
This technique gives you tighter, spiral-like curls that are perfect for adding bounce and movement to your hairstyle.
The spiral twists also help in reducing frizz by keeping each strand neatly defined.
#4
The double strand technique
In the double strand technique, two pieces of thread are used per section of hair for extra hold and definition.
This method is particularly useful for those with thicker or coarser hair types, as it provides more support during drying time.
The double strands ensure that every curl is well defined without any heat damage.
#5
The crisscross pattern
The crisscross pattern adds an intricate touch by overlapping threads in a crisscross manner over each section of dampened hair.
The threads can be secured at the ends with knots or clips, allowing the hair to dry naturally without the need for additional tools.