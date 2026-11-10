A beginner's guide to creating stylish hair twists
What's the story
Hair twists are the perfect way to add texture and volume to your hair. They are easy to do and can be done on different hair types. Be it for a special occasion or just to try something new, hair twists can be your go-to styling option. Here's a beginner's guide to hair twists and how you can use them to get textured styles.
Tip 1
Choosing the right twist type
Choosing the right type of twist is important for achieving your desired look.
Two-strand twists are perfect for beginners, as they are easy to master and versatile.
For a more intricate style, you can try three-strand twists or flat twists.
Each type gives a different texture and volume, so it is important to consider your hair length and thickness before choosing.
Tip 2
Preparing your hair properly
Proper preparation is the key to successful hair twists.
Start by washing and conditioning your hair to keep it clean and moisturized.
Apply a leave-in conditioner or styling cream to make your hair manageable.
Detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb or fingers to avoid breakage while twisting.
Tip 3
Twisting techniques for beginners
For beginners, it is best to start with simple techniques like two-strand twists.
Divide your hair into sections according to how thick you want each twist to be.
Take two equal strands of hair from each section, and twist them around each other from the roots to the ends.
Make sure each twist is tight but not too tight to cause discomfort.
Tip 4
Maintaining your twists for longevity
To keep your twists looking fresh for longer, cover your hair with a satin scarf or bonnet at night.
This minimizes friction between your hair and the pillowcase, which can lead to frizz or breakage over time.
You may also want to apply a light oil to your scalp every few days to keep it hydrated without making it greasy.