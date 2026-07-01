5 hairband styles that instantly upgrade your look
What's the story
Hairbands are a versatile accessory that can instantly elevate your look, be it a casual day out or a formal event. They come in various styles and materials, giving you plenty of options to choose from. From adding a pop of color to keeping your hair in place, hairbands are practical and stylish. Here are five hairband styles that can upgrade your look effortlessly.
#1
Classic velvet hairband
The classic velvet hairband oozes sophistication and elegance. Its soft texture and rich colors make it perfect for both day and night events. Available in various widths, this style can be worn as a statement piece or as a subtle accent. The plush fabric feels comfortable on the head while adding a touch of luxury to any outfit.
#2
Printed fabric hairband
Printed fabric hairbands are perfect for those who want to add some fun to their look. Available in various patterns, such as floral, geometric, or polka dots, these bands can be matched with your clothes or worn as a contrasting piece. Made from lightweight materials, like cotton or polyester, they are comfortable to wear all day long.
#3
Knotted headband
The knotted headband is a trendy pick that adds an element of interest to your hairstyle. Its twisted design at the top, it gives the illusion of a more intricate style without the effort. This versatile accessory can be worn with both casual and formal outfits, making it a must-have in every wardrobe.
#4
Metallic hairband
For those who love bling, metallic hairbands are the way to go. Available in gold, silver, or rose gold finishes, these bands add a hint of shine to your everyday look. They are perfect for special occasions when you want to stand out, but not too much.
#5
Sporty elastic headband
The sporty elastic headband is perfect for active people who want functionality without compromising on style. Made from stretchy materials such as nylon or spandex, these bands keep flyaways in check during workouts while looking good enough for casual outings, too.