The classic velvet hairband oozes sophistication and elegance

5 hairband styles that instantly upgrade your look

By Vinita Jain 09:06 am Jul 01, 202609:06 am

What's the story

Hairbands are a versatile accessory that can instantly elevate your look, be it a casual day out or a formal event. They come in various styles and materials, giving you plenty of options to choose from. From adding a pop of color to keeping your hair in place, hairbands are practical and stylish. Here are five hairband styles that can upgrade your look effortlessly.