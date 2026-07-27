5 hairbands that never go out of style
What's the story
Hairbands have been a staple accessory for ages, serving both functional and fashionable purposes. From keeping hair in place to adding a dash of style, they are versatile. Over the years, several styles have emerged and remain popular, making them timeless choices for different occasions. Here are five classic hairband styles that remain fashionable today.
#1
The classic black headband
The classic black headband is a must-have in every wardrobe.
Its neutral color makes it go with everything, and its simple design makes it suitable for casual as well as formal occasions.
Be it a day at work or a night out, this headband adds an understated elegance to your look.
Its versatility makes it a go-to accessory for people of all ages.
#2
The braided headband
Braided headbands add a touch of sophistication and charm to any hairstyle.
They can be worn as a standalone piece or incorporated into other hairstyles for added texture and interest.
Braided headbands are available in various materials, such as fabric, leather, or even metal, giving you plenty of options to choose from based on your personal style and preference.
#3
The floral headband
Floral headbands are perfect for adding a touch of femininity and romance to your look.
They are ideal for special occasions, like weddings or outdoor events, where you want to look a bit extra without going overboard.
Available in different colors and designs, floral headbands can be worn by anyone who wants to add a dash of nature-inspired beauty to their hairstyle.
#4
The padded velvet headband
Padded velvet headbands have made a comeback in recent years, thanks to their plush texture and luxurious feel.
They are perfect for adding volume around the crown, while also providing comfort with their padded design.
These headbands come in various colors, allowing you to pick one that matches your outfit perfectly, while adding an element of sophistication.
#5
The sporty elastic headband
Sporty elastic headbands are ideal for those who lead active lives but do not want to compromise on style while working out or participating in sports activities.
These functional, yet fashionable, accessories keep hair away from the face during physical exertion without compromising on looks when paired with athleisure outfits or casual wear alike.