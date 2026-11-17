Hairbrush 101: 5 tips for healthier and shinier locks
What's the story
Brushing your hair is not just a part of your daily routine; it is also a key to healthier and shinier locks. Using the right techniques can make a world of difference in the way your hair looks and feels. Here are five expert tips to get the most out of your brushing sessions. Each tip will help you achieve the best results for your hair type.
Tip 1
Choose the right brush for your hair type
Selecting the right brush is important for your hair's health.
For fine hair, use a wide-tooth comb to detangle without breaking strands.
Thick or curly hair benefits from a paddle brush that can handle volume and texture.
A boar bristle brush distributes natural oils evenly across your scalp and strands, promoting shine in medium to thick hair types.
Tip 2
Brush gently from roots to tips
Start brushing from the roots and work your way to the tips.
This technique helps distribute natural oils produced by the scalp throughout the length of your hair, adding shine and reducing dryness.
Use gentle strokes to avoid pulling or damaging your hair.
For tangled locks, start at the ends and gradually work upwards with patience.
Tip 3
Brush regularly but not excessively
While regular brushing is essential for healthy hair, overdoing it can lead to damage.
Aim for two to three times a day, depending on your hair type.
Over-brushing can cause unnecessary stress on your strands, leading to breakage over time.
Find a balance that keeps your scalp stimulated, without compromising its integrity.
Tip 4
Use brushes with natural bristles
Natural bristle brushes are gentler on your hair than synthetic ones, as they slide through strands smoothly without causing friction or static electricity buildup.
These brushes also help in distributing oils evenly from root to tip, making them ideal for daily use if you want shiny, healthy-looking locks.
Tip 5
Incorporate brushing into your routine
Incorporate brushing into your routine by making it a part of your morning and evening rituals.
In the morning, it helps stimulate the scalp by improving blood circulation.
In the evening, it removes dirt accumulated throughout the day. This leaves your hair feeling fresh and refreshed when you wake up.