5 clever uses for hairpins you didn't know
What's the story
Hairpins are often considered a basic necessity for styling hair, but they can do so much more than just hold hair in place. These versatile tools can be used in several ways to make your life easier, beyond the realm of hairstyling. From organizing items to crafting, hairpins have a range of uses that can simplify everyday tasks. Here are five creative ways to use hairpins.
Tip 1
Secure loose cables and cords
Hairpins can also be used to keep loose cables and cords organized.
By threading the cord through the hairpin's loop, you can keep it neatly coiled and prevent tangling.
This trick is especially useful for managing charger cables or headphone wires on your desk or nightstand.
Tip 2
Create custom bookmarks
If you are an avid reader, you can use hairpins as makeshift bookmarks.
Just slide the hairpin onto the page you want to mark, and it will hold your place without damaging the book's spine.
This method is particularly handy when you do not have a traditional bookmark on hand.
Tip 3
Craft unique jewelry pieces
Hairpins can also be transformed into unique jewelry pieces with a little creativity.
By adding beads or charms onto the pin, you can create personalized earrings or brooches.
This simple modification allows you to design custom accessories that reflect your personal style.
Tip 4
Organize small items in drawers
Incorporating hairpins into your drawer organization system can be a game changer for keeping small items like paper clips and rubber bands sorted.
By placing a few hairpins in each drawer, you can easily separate and access these items when needed.
This method not only saves time but also keeps your workspace tidy, making it easier to find what you're looking for quickly.
Tip 5
Fix broken zippers temporarily
In case of a broken zipper pull, a hairpin can serve as a temporary fix until you get a replacement.
Simply attach the hairpin where the pull tab used to be, and it will function as a makeshift handle for zipping up clothing or bags.
This quick solution is especially useful when you are on the go and need an immediate repair.