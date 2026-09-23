These hairstyles look great on oval faces
What's the story
Choosing the right hairstyle can make a world of difference in how your facial features are highlighted. For oval faces, there are particular styles that can enhance their natural symmetry and proportions. Here, we look at five hairstyles that are perfect for oval faces, giving you options to highlight your features beautifully. Each style is practical and easy to maintain, making it ideal for everyday wear.
Layered elegance
Long layers with side part
Long layers with a side part can add dimension and movement to an oval face.
The layers frame the face nicely, accentuating cheekbones and jawline.
A side part breaks the symmetry of the face, adding interest without overpowering the natural shape.
This hairstyle is versatile enough to be worn straight or wavy, giving you options for different occasions.
Classic Bob
Shoulder-length bob
The shoulder-length bob is a classic choice for oval faces. It sits perfectly at the shoulders, highlighting the neck and collarbone.
This style can be worn sleek or textured with waves or curls for added volume.
The bob's simplicity makes it an easy-to-maintain option that still looks polished and sophisticated.
Wavy bangs
Long wavy hair with bangs
Long wavy hair, paired with bangs, can add softness to an oval face while maintaining its balance.
The waves give body and texture, while the bangs draw attention to the eyes and forehead area without shortening the appearance of the face.
This combination works well with both straightened or naturally curly hair.
Pixie texture
Textured pixie cut
A textured pixie cut gives a modern edge to oval faces by adding height at the crown and definition around the ears.
This low-maintenance style is perfect for those who prefer short hair but still want to make a statement.
Styling products can be used to add volume or keep it sleek, depending on personal preference.
Straight middle part
Long straight hair with middle part
Long straight hair with a middle part gives an elegant look that complements an oval face's symmetry perfectly.
It highlights facial features without adding width or lengthening effects that other styles may do unintentionally over time if not styled correctly every day before leaving home each morning.