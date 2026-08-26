Chic and fuss-free hairstyles for this monsoon
What's the story
The monsoon season in India brings with it a host of challenges, especially when it comes to hairstyling. The humidity and rain can make it difficult to maintain certain hairstyles. However, there are timeless hairstyles that remain practical and stylish even during this season. Here are five such hairstyles that can withstand the monsoon's challenges, while keeping you looking chic and elegant.
Tip 1
Classic bun
The classic bun is a go-to hairstyle for many during the monsoon. It keeps hair off the neck and face, minimizing exposure to humidity.
A well-secured bun can keep your hair neat all day long, making it perfect for both casual and formal occasions.
Using hairpins and a strong-hold gel or spray can help keep the bun intact, even in damp weather.
Tip 2
Braided ponytail
A braided ponytail is another practical option for monsoon days. It combines the simplicity of a ponytail with the intricacy of braids, giving you a stylish yet functional look.
Braiding your hair helps control frizz caused by humidity while keeping it neatly tied back.
This style works well for all hair lengths and types, making it versatile for anyone looking for an easy, yet elegant, solution.
Tip 3
Half-up half-down style
The half-up, half-down style gives you the best of both worlds: some hair left down to show off your natural texture, and some tied up to keep it out of your face.
This way, you can control frizz while still having some volume and movement in your hair.
Use decorative clips or pins to secure the top section, adding an extra touch of flair, without compromising on practicality.
Tip 4
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail is perfect for those who prefer a minimalist look during monsoons.
By using straightening products before styling, you can achieve smoothness that combats humidity-induced puffiness effectively.
This way, you can maintain elegance without requiring constant touch-ups throughout the day.
Tip 5
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for those days when you are short on time but still want to look stylish.
This effortless style gives you a casual, yet chic look, perfect for any occasion.
It is especially useful when you are in the middle of a busy day and need to quickly tie your hair up, but still want to look put together.