Gorgeous half-up hairstyles with minimal effort
What's the story
Half-up hairstyles have always been a favorite for their versatility and ease. They give you the best of both worlds, keeping some hair up and letting the rest flow down. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, half-up hairstyles can be styled to suit any occasion. Here are five classic half-up hairstyles that never go out of style, giving you timeless elegance with minimal effort.
Twisted elegance
The twisted half-updo
The twisted half-updo is a simple, yet elegant hairstyle that works for all hair types. Divide your hair into two sections, twist each section from the temples toward the back of your head, and secure with pins or a small elastic band. This style adds texture and volume to your hair while keeping it neat and tidy. Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, this hairstyle is a must-have in every hairdo book.
Braided beauty
Braided half crown
The braided half crown is an exquisite combination of braids and flowing locks. Start by braiding two small sections from either side of your head, and bring them to the back, where you secure them together with bobby pins or an elastic band. This hairstyle gives a regal touch to your look, making it ideal for weddings or parties. Its intricate design adds sophistication without requiring advanced styling skills.
Top knot twist
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot is a perfect blend of casual chic and modern flair. Pull the top section of your hair into a high ponytail and twist it around itself to form a bun at the crown of your head. Secure it with pins or an elastic band, while leaving the rest of your hair down for a relaxed, yet polished look.
Waterfall charm
Half-up waterfall braid
The half-up waterfall braid is a beautiful way to add some romance to your hairstyle collection. Start by taking small sections from one side of your head and crossing them over others, letting some strands fall through each time, creating a cascading effect down one side only, before securing everything together at the back using pins or bands, if needed.
Twisted sophistication
Half-up twisted bun
The half-up twisted bun is ideal for those who want to keep their hair off their face while adding a touch of elegance. Take small sections from either side of your head, twist them towards the back, and secure them together in a low bun. This style is perfect for the office or a night out, giving you a sophisticated look with minimal effort.