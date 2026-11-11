5 classic half-up hairstyles you can wear anytime
What's the story
Half-up hairstyles have always been a favorite, thanks to their versatility and timeless appeal. These styles suit any occasion. They let you enjoy the best of both worlds, with your hair partly up and partly down. Be it an elegant event or a casual day out, half-up hairstyles can be styled in so many ways to suit your personal style. Here are five timeless half-up hairstyles that never go out of fashion.
Ponytail
Classic half-up ponytail
The classic half-up ponytail is a go-to for many, owing to its simplicity and elegance.
This style involves pulling the top half of your hair back into a ponytail while leaving the rest down.
It works with straight, wavy, or curly hair, and can be dressed up with accessories like ribbons or clips for a more polished look.
Braid
Braided half-updo
A braided half-updo adds an element of texture and interest to your hairstyle.
By braiding sections of the top half of your hair and securing them at the back, you get a beautiful blend of style and practicality.
This one is perfect for those who want to add a little flair to their look without going overboard.
Twist
Twisted half-up style
The twisted half-up style is all about elegance with minimal effort.
Twist small sections from either side of your head, and pin them at the back with bobby pins or a decorative clip.
This style is ideal for medium to long hair and works well with both straight and curly textures.
Bun
Half-up bun
The half-up bun is a modern take on traditional hairstyles, giving you a chic yet effortless look.
Simply twist the top section of your hair into a small bun while leaving the rest down.
This one is perfect for casual outings or even more formal events when paired with the right accessories.
Waterfall braid
Half-up waterfall braid
The half-up waterfall braid is a beautiful combination of braiding techniques that add depth and dimension to any look.
Start by creating a regular braid along one side of your head, letting some strands fall through as you go along, until you reach the other side, where you secure it all together at the back with pins or clips.