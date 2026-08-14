Handshake etiquette: 5 things people often get wrong
What's the story
A handshake is an important social and professional gesture, but there are many misconceptions surrounding its etiquette. Most people assume certain practices are universal, when in fact they may vary by culture or context. Knowing the truth behind these myths can help you make a better impression in various situations. Here are five common handshake misconceptions, and the facts that debunk them.
Myth 1
Firmness equals confidence
We often hear that a firm handshake is a sign of confidence.
While some firmness is important to show engagement, too much pressure can be uncomfortable or even painful.
The right approach is to match the pressure of the other person's grip, without being overly aggressive.
This shows awareness and respect for personal boundaries.
Myth 2
Eye contact is always necessary
Another common belief is that making eye contact during a handshake is mandatory.
Although eye contact can show attentiveness and sincerity, cultural differences come into play.
In some cultures, direct eye contact may be considered disrespectful or intrusive.
It is important to read the room and adjust accordingly, rather than blindly following this rule.
Myth 3
Handshakes should be quick
Some think that handshakes should be quick to avoid awkwardness. However, a brief handshake may come off as disinterested or rushed.
The key is to find a balance; a handshake should be firm, but not prolonged, lasting just long enough to establish connection without lingering uncomfortably.
Myth 4
Left-handed handshakes are awkward
There's a misconception that left-handed handshakes are awkward or inappropriate.
In fact, left-handed individuals can shake hands just as well as right-handed ones.
The important thing is the intention behind the gesture, rather than which hand is used.
In mixed-handed situations, just go with the flow and adapt if needed.
Myth 5
Always initiate the handshake first
Many believe they should always initiate a handshake first in any situation.
While initiating can show confidence, it is not always necessary or appropriate, depending on context or hierarchy within professional settings.
Observing cues from others about whether they extend their hand first can guide your response appropriately without seeming presumptuous.