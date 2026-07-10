The key ingredients of handvo include rice, urad dal, chana dal, yogurt, and spices

Handvo: A classic Gujarati recipe with rich history

By Vinita Jain 02:22 pm Jul 10, 202602:22 pm

What's the story

Handvo, a traditional Gujarati dish, has been a staple in Indian kitchens for centuries. This savory cake, made from fermented rice and lentils, showcases the rich culinary heritage of Gujarat. Known for its unique texture and flavor, handvo is not just a dish but a cultural emblem. Its preparation involves patience and skill, reflecting the meticulous nature of Gujarati cooking traditions. Let's delve into the history and preparation of this iconic dish.