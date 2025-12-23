Busting all myths about handwashing 

Handwashing is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs. However, several myths about handwashing can lead to improper practices, reducing its effectiveness. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important for maintaining good hygiene and preventing illness. Here are five common handwashing myths debunked, so that you can wash your hands properly and stay healthy.

Temperature facts Myth: Hot water is necessary Many believe that hot water is essential for effective handwashing. However, studies show that water temperature doesn't significantly affect germ removal. The key factor is using soap and scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. Whether you use warm or cold water, the important thing is to lather well and rinse thoroughly.

Sanitizer insights Myth: Alcohol-based sanitizers are better than soap While hand sanitizers are effective when soap and water are not available, they don't eliminate all types of germs. Soap works by breaking down oils and dirt on your hands, while sanitizers kill a specific percentage of bacteria and viruses. For visibly soiled hands or certain types of germs, washing with soap and water is more effective than using sanitizer alone.

Soap truths Myth: Antibacterial soap is essential Another common myth is that antibacterial soap is a must for killing germs on our hands. However, regular soap is just as effective at removing bacteria when used properly. The FDA has stated that there's no significant evidence that antibacterial soaps provide any additional benefit over regular soap in preventing illness.

Timing tips Myth: You only need to wash after using the restroom Many people think they only need to wash their hands after using the restroom. However, it's important to wash your hands at other times too, like before eating or preparing food, after touching surfaces in public places, after coughing or sneezing into your hands, etc. Regular handwashing throughout the day helps reduce the risk of spreading germs.