Busting all myths about handwashing
What's the story
Handwashing is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs. However, several myths about handwashing can lead to improper practices, reducing its effectiveness. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important for maintaining good hygiene and preventing illness. Here are five common handwashing myths debunked, so that you can wash your hands properly and stay healthy.
Temperature facts
Myth: Hot water is necessary
Many believe that hot water is essential for effective handwashing. However, studies show that water temperature doesn't significantly affect germ removal. The key factor is using soap and scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. Whether you use warm or cold water, the important thing is to lather well and rinse thoroughly.
Sanitizer insights
Myth: Alcohol-based sanitizers are better than soap
While hand sanitizers are effective when soap and water are not available, they don't eliminate all types of germs. Soap works by breaking down oils and dirt on your hands, while sanitizers kill a specific percentage of bacteria and viruses. For visibly soiled hands or certain types of germs, washing with soap and water is more effective than using sanitizer alone.
Soap truths
Myth: Antibacterial soap is essential
Another common myth is that antibacterial soap is a must for killing germs on our hands. However, regular soap is just as effective at removing bacteria when used properly. The FDA has stated that there's no significant evidence that antibacterial soaps provide any additional benefit over regular soap in preventing illness.
Timing tips
Myth: You only need to wash after using the restroom
Many people think they only need to wash their hands after using the restroom. However, it's important to wash your hands at other times too, like before eating or preparing food, after touching surfaces in public places, after coughing or sneezing into your hands, etc. Regular handwashing throughout the day helps reduce the risk of spreading germs.
Drying details
Myth: Drying doesn't matter
Some believe that how they dry their hands doesn't matter after washing them. But drying is an important part of the process, as it removes any remaining germs that may be present on damp skin. Using a clean towel or air dryer helps ensure that your hands are completely dry before touching other surfaces or objects around you.