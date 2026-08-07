Explore the beauty of Morocco with hang gliding
What's the story
If you are looking for an adventure that combines breathtaking views and the thrill of flying, hang gliding in Morocco is the perfect option. The North African country has a diverse landscape, from mountains to coastlines, making it an ideal destination for hang gliding enthusiasts. Be it a pro or a beginner, you can find the perfect spot to soar through the skies and enjoy the stunning views.
#1
Soaring over the Atlas Mountains
The Atlas Mountains provide some of the best hang gliding conditions in Morocco. With their high altitude and vast spaces, they make for an ideal spot for both beginners and pros.
The region's favorable weather conditions guarantee smooth flights, while the panoramic views of valleys and peaks make it even more thrilling.
Pilots can expect consistent thermals, which allow for longer flights and more control.
#2
Coastal gliding along Essaouira
Essaouira's coastline is another popular hang gliding destination in Morocco.
The coastal winds provide perfect lift conditions, making it an ideal spot for those who want to glide over the ocean.
The view of the Atlantic Ocean from above is breathtaking, with its endless blue waters and rugged cliffs.
Pilots should be aware of changing wind patterns near the coast to ensure safe landings.
Tip 1
Tips for beginners
For beginners looking to try hang gliding in Morocco, it is important to take lessons from certified instructors.
They will teach you how to control your glider and how to handle emergencies.
Safety gear is a must, so make sure you have a helmet and harness before taking off.
Start with short flights to get comfortable with the gliding experience before going for longer ones.
Tip 2
Best time to visit Morocco for hang gliding
The best time to visit Morocco for hang gliding is during spring or fall, when weather conditions are most favorable.
During these seasons, temperatures are moderate, and winds are stable, ensuring safe flying conditions.
Avoiding summer months can help you steer clear of extreme heat that may affect performance and comfort during flights.