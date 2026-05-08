When in Haryana, try these local dishes

Haryana , a state in northern India, is famous for its hearty and wholesome breakfasts. The meals are not just filling but also packed with flavors that reflect the region's agricultural bounty. From traditional flatbreads to savory lentil dishes, Haryanvi breakfasts offer a unique culinary experience. Here are five traditional Haryanvi breakfast dishes that promise a delightful start to your day.

Dish 1 Bajra khichdi: A nutritious start Bajra khichdi is a wholesome dish made with pearl millet and lentils. It is cooked with spices and sometimes vegetables, making it a nutritious breakfast option. Bajra is known for its high fiber content, which makes it good for digestion. This dish is usually served hot with curd or pickles, making it even tastier.

Dish 2 Besan masala cheela: Chickpea pancakes Besan masala cheela is a savory pancake made from chickpea flour. Spiced with cumin, turmeric, and green chilies, these pancakes are cooked on a griddle until golden brown. They can be eaten plain or with chutney or sauce of your choice. Rich in protein and easy to prepare, they make an ideal breakfast choice for busy mornings.

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Dish 3 Kachri ki sabzi: Unique wild cucumber curry Kachri ki sabzi is a curry prepared from wild cucumbers indigenous to the region. These cucumbers are cooked with spices like mustard seeds, fenugreek leaves, and coriander powder to make a tangy curry. It is usually paired with bajra roti or jowar roti, giving you an authentic taste of Haryanvi cuisine.

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Dish 4 Dahi bhalla: Lentil dumplings in yogurt Dahi bhalla consists of soft lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yogurt, and topped with tangy tamarind chutney and spices like roasted cumin powder and red chili powder. This refreshing dish is especially popular during the summer months when you want something light yet satisfying for breakfast.