Oatmeal rolls: Your new breakfast staple
What's the story
Oatmeal breakfast rolls make for a quick, healthy start to the day. These rolls are packed with fiber and nutrients, making them a great option for anyone looking for a healthy breakfast. The combination of oats and other wholesome ingredients makes these rolls both filling and nutritious. They can be made in advance, making them a convenient option for busy mornings.
Ingredients
Ingredients for oatmeal rolls
To make oatmeal breakfast rolls, you will need rolled oats, flour, baking powder, salt, milk or plant-based alternative, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and butter or oil.
These simple ingredients come together to create a dough that is easy to handle and bake.
The oats add texture and nutrition, while the flour helps bind everything together.
Preparation
Preparation steps
Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
In a bowl, mix rolled oats, flour, baking powder, and salt.
In another bowl, combine milk, honey or maple syrup, and melted butter or oil.
Gradually add the wet mixture into the dry ingredients until a dough forms.
Shape this dough into small rolls and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Baking
Baking process
Bake the rolls in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes, or until golden brown on top.
Keep an eye on them, as baking times may vary depending on your oven settings.
Once done, remove from oven and let cool slightly before serving warm.
Tips
Tips for serving and storage
Serve these oatmeal breakfast rolls warm, with toppings like fresh fruit preserves or nut butter for added flavor.
Store any leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two days, or refrigerate them for longer freshness, up to one week.
Reheat before consuming if desired.