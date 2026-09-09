Want stronger bones? Add amaranth to your diet
What's the story
Amaranth, a gluten-free grain, is loaded with nutrients that promote bone health. It is rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential for strong bones. Adding amaranth to your breakfast can be an easy way to boost your bone health. Here are five amaranth breakfast ideas that are not just nutritious but also delicious. They will keep your bones healthy and fit.
Dish 1
Amaranth porridge with nuts
Amaranth porridge makes for a warm and comforting start to the day.
Cook amaranth grains in water or milk until they reach a creamy consistency.
Top it with nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, for an added crunch and a dose of healthy fats.
The combination of amaranth and nuts provides calcium and magnesium, essential for maintaining bone density.
Dish 2
Amaranth pancakes with berries
For a delightful twist on traditional pancakes, try making amaranth pancakes.
Mix amaranth flour with baking powder and milk to create the batter.
Cook the pancakes on a skillet until golden brown.
Serve them with fresh berries like blueberries or strawberries for added antioxidants and vitamin C, which supports collagen formation in bones.
Dish 3
Amaranth smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl with amaranth is a refreshing option for those who prefer lighter breakfasts.
Blend cooked amaranth with one banana, spinach, and almond milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl, and top with chia seeds, sliced kiwi, and granola for texture.
This smoothie bowl is rich in potassium and iron from the banana and spinach, promoting overall bone health.
Dish 4
Amaranth granola bars
Homemade granola bars with amaranth make for an easy grab-and-go breakfast option.
Mix puffed amaranth with oats, honey, or maple syrup as a binder, and your choice of dried fruits like raisins or cranberries for sweetness.
These bars are packed with fiber, along with essential minerals like phosphorus, that promote strong bones.
Dish 5
Amaranth fruit salad
Combine cooked amaranth with seasonal fruits such as apples or oranges for a nutritious fruit salad.
Toss in some mint leaves for freshness, if you like.
This dish gives you the benefits of vitamin D from the fruits, which is crucial for calcium absorption, along with the nutrients present in amaranth themselves.