Try this banana-flaxseed wrap for breakfast
What's the story
Banana-flaxseed breakfast wraps are a delicious and nutritious way to kickstart your day. These wraps combine the natural sweetness of bananas with the nutty flavor of flaxseeds, providing a balanced meal option. Rich in fiber and essential nutrients, they make an ideal choice for those looking to maintain energy levels throughout the morning. Here is how you can prepare this simple, yet satisfying, breakfast wrap.
#1
Ingredients you'll need
To prepare banana-flaxseed breakfast wraps, you will need whole wheat tortillas, ripe bananas, ground flaxseeds, honey or maple syrup (optional), and almond butter or peanut butter.
These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and provide a good mix of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein.
The whole wheat tortilla serves as the base, while bananas give natural sweetness without added sugars.
#2
Preparation steps to follow
Start by spreading almond butter or peanut butter evenly on a whole wheat tortilla.
Next, slice a ripe banana into thin pieces, and place them on top of the spread.
Sprinkle ground flaxseeds over the banana slices for added texture and nutrition.
If you want extra sweetness, drizzle honey or maple syrup over everything before rolling up the tortilla tightly.
#3
Nutritional benefits explained
Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps in muscle function and heart health.
Flaxseeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which promote brain health and reduce inflammation.
Whole wheat tortillas provide more fiber than white ones, aiding digestion and keeping you full longer.
Almond butter or peanut butter adds protein that helps repair body tissues after workouts.
Tip 1
Tips for serving suggestions
For an added crunch, try adding sliced almonds or walnuts to your wrap before rolling it up tightly.
You can also serve these wraps with fresh fruit slices like strawberries or blueberries on the side for an added burst of flavor without any added sugars.