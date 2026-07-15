Try this banana-flaxseed wrap for breakfast

To prepare banana-flaxseed breakfast wraps, you will need whole wheat tortillas, ripe bananas, ground flaxseeds, honey or maple syrup (optional), and almond butter or peanut butter.

These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and provide a good mix of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein.

The whole wheat tortilla serves as the base, while bananas give natural sweetness without added sugars.