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Make your breakfast better with carrot coconut parathas
To make carrot and coconut parathas, you need grated carrots, desiccated coconut, whole wheat flour, salt, and water

Make your breakfast better with carrot coconut parathas

By Vinita Jain
Aug 10, 2026
09:18 am
What's the story

Carrot parathas are a popular breakfast option that gives a healthy start to the day. With the addition of coconut, these parathas get an extra flavor and nutrition boost. The combination of carrots and coconut makes for a delicious meal that is both filling and nutritious. This article explores how you can make these parathas, their benefits, and tips for making them better.

Ingredients

Ingredients for perfect parathas

To make carrot and coconut parathas, you need grated carrots, desiccated coconut, whole wheat flour, salt, and water.

These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens.

The carrots give natural sweetness, while the coconut adds a rich texture. Together, they make a nutritious base for the parathas.

Preparation

Preparation steps to follow

Start by mixing the grated carrot and desiccated coconut in a bowl. Add whole wheat flour and salt to form a dough. Knead well until smooth.

Divide the dough into small balls, and roll them out into flat circles.

Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.

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Nutrition

Nutritional benefits of carrots and coconuts

Carrots are rich in vitamins A and C, which promote good vision and boost immunity. They also provide dietary fiber for digestion.

Coconut adds healthy fats that support brain health. Together, these ingredients make a balanced meal that supports overall well-being.

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Tips

Tips for enhancing flavor

To enhance the flavor of your parathas, add spices like cumin or coriander powder while kneading the dough.

You can also serve them with yogurt or pickles for added taste.

Experimenting with different spices can give you a unique twist on this classic recipe without compromising its nutritional value.

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