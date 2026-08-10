5 delicious soups made with turmeric and quinoa
What's the story
Turmeric and quinoa are two superfoods that can easily be added to your diet. While turmeric is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, quinoa is a complete protein source. Together, they make a nutritious combination that can be added to soups for a healthy meal. Here are five easy soup recipes that use turmeric and quinoa, making them delicious and nutritious.
Dish 1
Golden quinoa vegetable soup
This vibrant soup combines quinoa with an array of vegetables.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft.
Add vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and rinsed quinoa. Stir in turmeric powder for its golden hue and health benefits.
Let simmer until the quinoa is cooked through.
This dish offers a hearty base with the added nutrition of turmeric.
Dish 2
Spicy lentil quinoa soup
For those who like a little heat, this spicy lentil quinoa soup is perfect.
Start by cooking lentils with diced onions and garlic in vegetable broth.
Add rinsed quinoa, and a pinch of cayenne pepper for spice. Do not forget to add turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties.
The combination makes for a warming soup that packs a punch in flavor and nutrition.
Dish 3
Creamy coconut quinoa soup
This creamy soup uses coconut milk to give it a rich texture without dairy.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic before adding coconut milk and vegetable broth.
Stir in rinsed quinoa, along with turmeric powder, for color and health benefits.
The result is a smooth, comforting soup ideal for chilly days.
Dish 4
Mushroom quinoa delight
Mushrooms add an earthy flavor to this delightful soup, which is enhanced by the addition of quinoa and turmeric.
Begin by sauteing sliced mushrooms with onions until tender. Add vegetable broth, followed by rinsed quinoa, and a generous sprinkle of turmeric powder.
This dish not only tantalizes your taste buds but also offers a wealth of nutrients, making it a perfect choice for a healthy meal.
Dish 5
Sweet potato quinoa fusion
Sweet potatoes add natural sweetness to this fusion soup, which is balanced by the nutty flavor of quinoa and the warmth of turmeric.
Start by cooking diced sweet potatoes with onions in vegetable broth until soft.
Add rinsed quinoa before stirring in ground turmeric for its health benefits.
This combination makes for a nutritious, comforting dish, ideal for any time of the day.