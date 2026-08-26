Take care of your eyes with these 5 simple habits
What's the story
Maintaining good eye health is essential for keeping your vision sharp and clear as you age. Simple habits can go a long way in keeping your eyes healthy. From regular breaks from screens to a balanced diet, these practices can help you keep your eyes in good shape. Here are five daily habits that can help you maintain optimal eye health.
Screen breaks
Take regular screen breaks
Constant staring at screens can cause digital eye strain.
To combat this, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
This practice relaxes the eye muscles and reduces fatigue.
Incorporating regular breaks into your screen time helps prevent discomfort and keeps your vision clear.
Lighting
Maintain proper lighting
Proper lighting is key to reducing eye strain while reading or working.
Ensure that your workspace has adequate lighting without glare on screens or surfaces.
Use adjustable lamps if necessary, and avoid harsh overhead lights that can cause discomfort.
Good lighting conditions help maintain focus and reduce the risk of eye fatigue.
Frequent blinking
Blink frequently
Blinking is a natural way to keep your eyes moist and comfortable.
However, when you're focused on tasks like reading or using devices, you tend to blink less often.
Make a conscious effort to blink more frequently throughout the day. This simple habit helps keep your eyes hydrated and reduces dryness.
Eye-friendly foods
Eat eye-friendly foods
A balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, E, omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, and zeaxanthin can promote good vision.
Include leafy greens, carrots, sweet potatoes, and walnuts in your meals.
These nutrients support retinal health and may lower the risk of age-related macular degeneration.
Hydration
Stay hydrated
Staying hydrated is essential for overall health, including eye health.
Drinking enough water throughout the day helps maintain moisture levels in the eyes, reducing dryness and irritation.
Aim for at least eight glasses of water daily or adjust according to individual needs based on activity levels or climate conditions.