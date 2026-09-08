Swap packaged snacks for these millet crackers
What's the story
Millet crackers have been a staple in many rural Indian households for generations. These snacks are not just tasty but also nutritious, made from millets, which are rich in fiber and essential nutrients. They make for a healthy alternative to the processed snacks available in the market. Here are five traditional millet cracker recipes that you can easily prepare at home, using simple ingredients.
#1
Finger millet delight
Finger millet, or ragi, is a popular choice for making crackers.
To prepare this, mix finger millet flour with water, salt, and spices of your choice. Roll out the dough into thin sheets, and bake until crisp.
These crackers are high in calcium and iron, making them an excellent snack option for all ages.
#2
Pearl millet crunch
Pearl millet or bajra is another commonly used grain in rural India.
For these crunchy delights, combine pearl millet flour with sesame seeds, cumin seeds, and salt.
Knead the mixture into a dough and shape it into small rounds or squares.
Bake until golden brown for a crunchy snack that pairs well with chutneys or yogurt.
#3
Sorghum snack bites
Sorghum or jowar is a versatile grain that can be used to make delicious snacks.
To prepare sorghum snack bites, mix sorghum flour with mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes for added flavor and nutrition.
Add spices like turmeric, chili powder, and shape the mixture into small patties or rounds.
Bake until crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.
#4
Barnyard millet treats
Barnyard millet makes for an excellent base for nutritious crackers.
Just combine barnyard millet flour with water, salt, and ajwain seeds for flavoring.
Roll out thin sheets from this dough and bake them until they turn crisp.
These treats are light on the stomach but heavy on taste.
#5
Little millet crispy rounds
Little millet is known for its fine texture, which is perfect for making crispy rounds of crackers.
Mix little millet flour with some rice flour to make it even crispier. Add salt and black pepper powder for seasoning.
Shape the dough into small rounds before baking them until they become crunchy on the outside, yet soft within.