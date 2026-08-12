How to make crispy beetroot chips at home
What's the story
Beetroot chips are a healthy alternative to regular snacks. They are packed with nutrients and easy to make at home. You can enjoy a crunchy snack with the natural sweetness of beetroots. Here's how to make beetroot chips at home and enjoy a healthy snack without any additives or preservatives.
Tip 1
Choosing the right beetroots
Choose fresh, firm beetroots with smooth skin for the best results.
Avoid those with blemishes or soft spots, as they may affect the taste and texture of your chips.
Medium-sized beetroots are ideal as they provide an even thickness when sliced.
Organic beetroots can be a better choice if you want to avoid pesticides.
Tip 2
Slicing techniques for perfect chips
Slice the beetroots thinly and evenly for uniform cooking.
A mandoline slicer is perfect for this, as it gives you consistent thickness of around one to two millimeters.
If you don't have a mandoline, a sharp knife would do, but it may take a little longer to get even slices.
Consistent thickness is key to getting crispy chips.
Tip 3
Seasoning your beetroot chips
Season your beetroot slices with salt, pepper, or any other spices of your choice before baking or frying them.
A little olive oil can help the seasoning stick to the chips and enhance their flavor.
Experiment with different herbs and spices like paprika or garlic powder to give them a unique twist.
Tip 4
Baking vs frying: Choosing your method
Baking is a healthier option than frying, as it uses less oil and retains more nutrients in the beetroots.
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) and spread the sliced beetroots in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake for about 15 minutes until crispy, flipping halfway through.
Tip 5
Storing your homemade chips
Once cooled completely after cooking, store your beetroot chips in an airtight container at room temperature if you plan on eating them within three days.
For longer storage, keep them in an airtight bag with silica gel packets inside, if possible, to absorb moisture, keeping them crisp longer.