Boost your meals with these 5 African spices

Baobab

Baobab: The superfood spice

Baobab is a fruit from the African baobab tree, which is known for its high vitamin C content. It is also rich in fiber and antioxidants, making it a great addition to any diet. The powder can be added to smoothies, soups, or even baked goods for an extra nutritional boost. Its tangy flavor goes well with sweet and savory dishes alike.