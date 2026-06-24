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Fitness heart rate monitors: Myths v/s facts

By Simran Jeet 05:02 pm Jun 24, 202605:02 pm

What's the story

Heart rate monitors have become an essential tool for fitness enthusiasts, providing real-time data on heart activity. However, several myths about their accuracy and functionality still persist. Knowing these myths is important to use these devices efficiently and make informed decisions about your health. This article debunks five common myths about heart rate monitors, giving you clarity on how they work and what they can do for you.