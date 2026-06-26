5 simple ways to get bouncy curls without heat
What's the story
Creating beautiful curls without heat is a great way to keep your hair healthy while still looking fabulous. By using natural methods, you can achieve gorgeous waves without the damage that heat styling often causes. Here are five simple, yet effective, ways to get those perfect curls, all while keeping your hair's natural integrity intact.
Tip 1
Braiding for natural waves
Braiding is an easy way to get heat-free curls. Just divide your damp hair into sections and braid each one tightly. Leave the braids in overnight, or for a few hours, until your hair dries completely. When you undo the braids, you'll be greeted with beautiful waves that add volume and texture to your hair.
Tip 2
Twist and pin method
The twist and pin method is another effective way to get curls without heat. Start with slightly damp hair and divide it into sections. Twist each section tightly, and pin it to your scalp using bobby pins or small clips. Leave them in for a few hours or overnight, then release them for soft, bouncy curls.
Tip 3
Sock bun technique
The sock bun technique is a popular trick for getting heatless curls. Take a clean sock, cut off its toe, roll it into a doughnut shape, and place it on the tip of your ponytail. Tuck your hair around the doughnut until all of it is covered. Sleep with this overnight, and wake up to voluminous curls.
Tip 4
Headband method
Using a headband is an easy way to get curls overnight. Just put a stretchy headband over your head like a crown. Take sections of damp hair and wrap them around the band until all strands are tucked in. This will give you loose waves when you take it off the next morning.
Tip 5
Pin curls technique
Pin curls are a classic way to get heat-free waves. Start with damp hair, take small sections, and roll them around your fingers into tight spirals. Secure each curl with bobby pins close to the scalp. Let them air-dry completely before removing pins for defined curls that last all day.