What are heirloom vegetables?

Heirloom vegetables are known for their unique flavors, which can elevate any dish.

Unlike standard varieties, heirlooms are often sweeter, spicier, or more aromatic.

This diversity allows cooks to experiment with new taste combinations and create more complex flavor profiles.

For instance, heirloom tomatoes can add a rich sweetness to salads or sauces, while rainbow carrots offer a sweet, yet earthy taste that complements roasted vegetables.