Helicopter tour is the best way to explore Nairobi!
What's the story
Exploring Nairobi from above offers a unique perspective of the city. Helicopter tours provide a bird's-eye view of the bustling streets, lush parks, and iconic landmarks. These aerial adventures give you an opportunity to see Nairobi's vibrant landscape in a way that ground-level exploration cannot. Whether you are a local or a tourist, these tours offer an exciting way to experience the Kenyan capital.
#1
Discover Nairobi National Park from above
A helicopter tour over Nairobi National Park gives you a chance to witness wildlife in their natural habitat.
From above, you can spot elephants, giraffes, and zebras roaming freely within this urban wildlife sanctuary.
The aerial view also highlights how close nature is to the city center.
This tour is especially appealing to wildlife enthusiasts who want to see animals without disturbing them on the ground.
#2
View iconic landmarks from new heights
Seeing Nairobi's iconic landmarks from a helicopter adds a whole new dimension to their beauty.
From above, you can see the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Uhuru Park, and other notable buildings in their entirety.
The panoramic views give you an appreciation of the city's architecture and layout that you may miss while walking or driving through the streets.
#3
Experience breathtaking sunsets over Nairobi
Helicopter tours at sunset provide breathtaking views as day turns into night over Nairobi's skyline.
The golden hour casts warm hues over the cityscape, making for stunning photographs and memories.
Watching the sun dip below the horizon while soaring above one of Africa's most dynamic cities is an unforgettable experience for anyone looking to capture nature's beauty intertwined with urban life.
Tip 1
Enjoy personalized tours tailored to your interests
Many helicopter tour operators in Nairobi offer customizable experiences based on your interests.
Whether you are interested in wildlife photography or want to learn more about the city's history from an aerial perspective, these tours can be tailored accordingly.
Personalized itineraries ensure that you get the most out of your flight by focusing on what matters most to you during this unique adventure above Kenya's capital city.