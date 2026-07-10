Lavender and chamomile are famous for their calming properties

Give your feet a break with these 5 herbal soaks

By Vinita Jain 03:21 pm Jul 10, 202603:21 pm

What's the story

Herbal foot soaks have been a traditional method to unwind and pamper oneself. They are easy to prepare and can be customized with different herbs to suit your needs. Here are five herbal foot soaks that can help you relax, relieve stress, and refresh tired feet. Each soak has its own unique benefits, making them perfect for different relaxation needs.