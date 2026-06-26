Selecting the right herbs is key to a successful home garden

The easy guide to growing herbs at home

By Vinita Jain 11:55 am Jun 26, 202611:55 am

What's the story

Growing herbs at home can be a rewarding experience, offering fresh ingredients for cooking and natural remedies. With just a little space and effort, you can have a mini garden of aromatic plants. Not only does this practice enhance your culinary dishes, but it also promotes well-being by providing access to natural elements. Here are some practical tips to start your herbal garden journey.